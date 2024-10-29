WWE Legend Ric Flair's Stepson Dies By Suicide, He Posts Heartbreaking Note

Sebastian Kidder, the 24-year-old stepson of WWE legend Ric Flair, has allegedly died by suicide at the family's residence in Georgia. According to reports, Kidder died of a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon.

Kidder was a musician and the son of Wendy Barlow and her partner before she married Flair in 2018.

Flair, 75, announced last month that he was splitting up with Barlow.

The American professional wrestler, whose son Reid Flair reportedly died at the age of 25 in 2013 of a drug overdose, said he could imagine what Wendy and her former partner, Paul, would be going through.

"Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways," he wrote on X and posted a picture with Kidder.

"I'm so thankful for the time I had with Sebastian. I have so many great memories and bonding time with him as he grew up," he said.

I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian's Passing, I Can Only Imagine What Wendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013. I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life. I Still Every… pic.twitter.com/yvJE4ownOQ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 28, 2024

"He was multi-talented and in everybody's eyes a huge success and will always be remembered that way," the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion added.

In another post, he told his fans to "always remember" that "life is precious".

"Live every day to the fullest. Don't take anything for granted. Love your family and keep them close," he said.

Wendy & I Are Overwhelmed By The Messages Of Love & Thoughts And Prayers. We Can't Respond To Everyone Individually, But Just Know We Love You All And Respect You. Always Remember, Life Is Precious. Live Every Day To The Fullest. Don't Take Anything For Granted. Love Your Family… pic.twitter.com/8aBumdCJwa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 28, 2024

Kidder had released his first album titled "Under the Moon" earlier this year.