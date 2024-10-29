Advertisement

WWE Legend Ric Flair's Stepson Dies By Suicide, He Posts Heartbreaking Note

Sebastian Kidder, 24, was a musician and the son of Wendy Barlow and her partner before she married Ric Flair.

WWE Legend Ric Flair's Stepson Dies By Suicide, He Posts Heartbreaking Note
Sebastian Kidder had released his first music album earlier this year.

Sebastian Kidder, the 24-year-old stepson of WWE legend Ric Flair, has allegedly died by suicide at the family's residence in Georgia. According to reports, Kidder died of a gunshot wound on Saturday afternoon.

Kidder was a musician and the son of Wendy Barlow and her partner before she married Flair in 2018.

Flair, 75, announced last month that he was splitting up with Barlow.

The American professional wrestler, whose son Reid Flair reportedly died at the age of 25 in 2013 of a drug overdose, said he could imagine what Wendy and her former partner, Paul, would be going through.

"Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways," he wrote on X and posted a picture with Kidder.

"I'm so thankful for the time I had with Sebastian. I have so many great memories and bonding time with him as he grew up," he said.

"He was multi-talented and in everybody's eyes a huge success and will always be remembered that way," the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion added.

In another post, he told his fans to "always remember" that "life is precious".

"Live every day to the fullest. Don't take anything for granted. Love your family and keep them close," he said.

Kidder had released his first album titled "Under the Moon" earlier this year.

