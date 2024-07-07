WWE Legend John Cena Announces Retirement After 20 Years In The Ring

John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002.

John Cena, a 16-time WWE Champion, has announced his retirement from in-ring competitions with effect from 2025. Mr Cena announced his retirement during a surprise appearance at the 'Money in the Bank' event in Toronto today.

The WWE legend, 47, hit the ring carrying a towel with a slightly altered version of his most famous catchphrase, "My Time Is Now", this time reading, "The Last Time Is Now." His shirt simply read, "John Cena Farewell Tour." When Mr Cena began to speak, the Toronto crowd erupted with chants of "No! No! No!".

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena announced at #MITB he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.#ThankYouCenapic.twitter.com/6TPnYI5iU2 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

"Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from WWE," Mr Cena declared. He later clarified that it wouldn't entail immediate retirement but in 2025. Mr Cena said he will compete in the 2025 Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and then at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Mr Cena who made his WWE debut in 2002, has had a storeyed career in wrestling entertainment. He has had memorable rivalries against some of the biggest names in wrestling like The Rock, Triple H, CM Punk, and Randy Orton.

"Thank you so much for allowing me the opportunity to play in a house that you guys built for so many years," Mr Cena said, addressing the WWE Universe. "Thank you so much for your voice because it's really loud and for your honesty because it's always brutal."

Besides wrestling, Mr Cena has also appeared in films such as The Suicide Squad. Fast X and The Independent, among others.