Wrestler Yutaka Yoshie Dies At 50 After Collapsing In Dressing Room Post Match

Yutaka Yoshie, a wrestling star in Japan, has died at the age of 50 after collapsing in his dressing room. According to Metro, he was rushed to the hospital immediately after a match for All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) over the weekend. The wrestling body said in a statement that Yoshie's "condition suddenly deteriorated" after he and his tag team partner Ryo Inoue lost to Hokuto Omori as part of the company's Dream Power Series event in Gunma. Yoshie made appearances in Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH and ZERO-ONE.

No cause of death has been released by officials.

"Yutaka Yoshie, who was participating in the Takasaki tournament held today, passed away on March 10, 2024," AJPW said in the statement about that match that just lasted 12 minutes.

"After Yutaka Yoshie returned to the waiting room after the match, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he was rushed to a hospital in Takasaki City, but he never returned home," the statement further said.

The company also paid tribute to the wrestler. Social media users also remembered Yoshi and his wrestling career.

"This Yutaka Yoshie news is so sad. He hasn't been a regular wrestler for a while, mostly semi-retirement, but he's always been beloved by the AJPW faithful. I hope his family and the rest of AJPW's roster/employees are doing okay," one user wrote.

"MLW is saddened to learn of the passing of Yutaka Yoshie. Rest in peace," wrestling franchise Major League Wrestling wrote.

As per Metro, Yoshie stated his career as a wrestler 30 years ago with a background in judo. He suffered a broken leg in his second ever match, ruling him out of action, but was able to return and primarily worked on undercards.