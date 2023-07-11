Wreckage Of Missing Tourist Helicopter In Nepal Found Along With 5 Bodies

Nepal Helicopter Crash: The rescue team has also recovered five bodies from the crash site.

The wreckage of the tourist helicopter, which went missing near the Mount Everest in Nepal earlier today, has been found, officials said.



The private chopper, carrying five Mexican nationals, had crashed at Lamjura in the mountainous Solukhumbu district shortly after the takeoff, officials said.

The Manang Air NA-MV chopper had taken off from the Surke Airport at 10.04 am for Kathmandu, and it lost contact at around 10.12 am," said , Gyanendra Bhul, Manager, Tribhuvan International Airport.

Police said the helicopter is believed to have hit a tree on the hill top, which may have led to the crash. Two helicopters were sent earlier to locate the missing helicopter, but they had to return because of bad weather.

The locals told the police that they heard a loud explosion seconds before the helicopter crashed at Chihandanda in Lamjura area.

Rescue team reached the crash site after locals alerted police officials about the accident.