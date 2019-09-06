Would 'Rather Be Dead In A Ditch' Than Delay Brexit: UK's Boris Johnson

Britain's exit from the European Union is due on October 31. (File photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Thursday he would never delay Britain's exit from the European Union, due on October 31, saying he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than do so.

Asked if he could promise to the British public that he would not go to Brussels and ask for another delay to Brexit, Johnson said: "Yes I can. I'd rather be dead in a ditch."

"It achieves absolutely nothing. What on earth is the point of further delay," he added, speaking following a speech at a police station in northern England.

