'Would Make A Very Good...': Trump's Big Praise For Indian-American Rival

Donald Trump, running to be US President again, heaped big praise on his Indian-American rival Vivek Ramaswamy saying that he would make a "very good" vice-president.

During an interview, Trump said, "He (Vivek Ramaswamy) is a very, very, very intelligent person. He's got good energy, and he could be some form of something."

"I tell you, I think he'd be very good," he added when asked if he had considered the 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur for vice-president.

His remarks come just a week after the first Republican debate which Trump did not participate in but promised to watch for potential vice-presidential picks.

Vivek Ramaswamy was the top draw at the event where 8 Republican candidates, vying to contest the US Presidential elections, debated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on why the party should pick them.

The Indian-American entrepreneur garnered a lot of attention, particularly for his comments on the Ukraine war, Donald Trump and climate change.

Asked to comment on Ramaswamy's performance at the debate, Donald Trump felt that he did very well and that he “especially liked” it when his ostensible rival named him the greatest president of the 21st century.

Ramaswamy, a second-generation Indian-American, founded Roivant Sciences in 2014 and led the largest biotech IPOs of 2015 and 2016.

He has been moving up the charts over the past few weeks elbowing other presidential aspirants in his party. Opinion polls show Ramaswamy currently ranking third after Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

Ramaswamy has been asked repeatedly if he would consider serving as Trump's running mate, but has largely brushed off the idea.

“I think he and I share something in common, which is that neither of us make a very good number two,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg News earlier this month.