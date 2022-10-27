'World's Saddest Gorilla' Living In Cage For 33 Years, Zoo Says Won't Be Freed For Less Than Rs 6 Crore

The name of the elderly gorilla is 'Bua Noi', which means little lotus.

Animal rights activists in Thailand have been unable to rescue an elderly gorilla. The animal has been confined in a zoo built over a high-rise mall for more than 32 years because the owner refused to release it for less than $780,000 (6.4 crores). According to a report from New York Post, the name of the elderly gorilla is 'Bua Noi', which means little lotus which is also a symbol of purity and strength in some cultures.

This male gorilla came to Bangkok's Pata shopping mall in 1990 when it was just a year old and has been imprisoned in a dirty cage since then. Since 2015, the Thai government, animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and even pop star Cher have appealed with Bua Noi's caretaker to release the animal, hoping for it to die peacefully among the other gorillas, the outlet further reported.

Bua Noi acquited the title of "World's Saddest Gorilla" after animal rights group PETA called the filthy supermarket zoo where it is caged "one of the saddest places in the world".

The proprietor of the Pata Zoo, on the other hand, reportedly informed the Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa that he would only release Bua Noi for 30 million Thai baht - around $782,000 USD.

As quoted by the post, Thanetpol Thanaboonyawat, the Minister of Natural Resources secretary, stated last week that the government has been arranging charity fund-raising activities but has not gathered enough money to fulfil the owner's requests.

In an interview with Viral Press, Mr Thanaboonyawat said, "We have held activities in the past campaigning for Bua Noi's release and to raise funds. We collected donations from Bua Noi's supporters. But the problem is that the owner refuses to sell Bua Noi. When he does agree to sell her, the price is too high."

He also explained that Bua Noi has been considered private property and they are powerless to remove that animal. The owner purchased it from Germany for 3 million baht when it was a year old.



