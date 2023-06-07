'World's Deepest Hotel' That Lets Guests Sleep In Underground Mine Opens In UK

Its rooms are built a staggering 1,375 vertical feet below the park's mountains

A new hotel that lets people sleep at the bottom of a Victorian mine, 400m underground has opened in the UK, Metro reported. Dubbed the 'world's deepest hotel', The Deep Sleep Hotel is located beneath the mountains of Snowdonia, also known as Eryri National Park, in North Wales.

The Deep Sleep hotel comprises four private twin-bed cabins and a romantic grotto with a double bed, which can be hired out one day a week, on a Saturday night through to Sunday morning. Its rooms are built a staggering 1,375 vertical feet (419m) below the park's towering mountains.

To reach the accommodation, guests first need to trek through an abandoned Victorian slate mine along with a trip leader. The trip down the mine consists of ancient miners stairwells, old bridges, and scrambles. During the hour-long trek, an instructor will provide plenty of historical information about the environment. Guests will also be provided with a helmet, light, harness, and boots before making the journey.

A large steel door marks the end of the trip and the entrance to the Deep Sleep room.

''A warm drink and some information will be provided - then it's time to relax for the rest of the evening. We'll provide you with a complimentary expedition-style meal (Meat, Vegan, and Vegetarian options available) to enjoy at our large covered picnic table. Then you are welcome to retire to your bed for a very deep sleep,'' the information on the website reads.

A single-night stay for two in a private cabin costs 350 pounds (Rs 36,003) while the price for two in the Grotto is 550 pounds (Rs 56,577), as per the company website.

''Then we all wake at 8am, to a warm drink and some simple breakfast snacks before starting the long ascent up to the surface and daylight again. Your party can expect to be back down to the cars around 10 am - 10:30 am, roughly,'' the information further reads.

Operations manager Mike Morris told Daily Star, "Guests who have stayed there absolutely loved it. They like its uniqueness, the evening camaraderie, and the sense of being away from civilisation.

"However the main observation has been the ability to get an amazing night's sleep! Guests said they had a better night's sleep than they ever manage at home – the best night's sleep in their lives."

Notably, Company Go Below which runs the hotel started its operations in April 2023.