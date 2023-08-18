'World's Cheapest' 2 Bedroom House In US Goes On Sale For $1

The house features two-bedrooms and one bathroom.

A two-bedroom house in Michigan, United States, has recently been put on sale for $1, as per a report in the New York Post. The house, which is called the "world's cheapest home" as per its listing, is located about 30 miles outside of Detroit and has two-bedrooms and one bathroom.

"Introducing the 'World's Cheapest Home!' in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house - it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime," reads the description of the listing on realtor Zillow's website. The property was previously sold for $4,092 in 2022, as per the Post.

According to agent Christopher Hubel, the 724-square-foot area could become "a masterpiece that will make Chip and Joanna green with envy," referring to "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet-it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it," it reads. The interior photos show scratched hardwood floors throughout the house, a mould-covered tub in the bathroom, and a kitchen along with an "avant-garde 'floor hole' art installation that is conveniently located next to the furnace." The quirky listing describes the house's exterior as "a garden so wild, even Mother Nature would raise an eyebrow. The overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds lend an air of mystery, inviting local critters for an impromptu garden party."

Mr Hubel told Crain's Detroit Business he is not certain whether his client would actually accept a $1 offer and predicted the house will sell for $45,000 to $50,000 if all bids are received. He added that remodelling the 1956-built home would probably cost around $20,000, whereas hiring a firm to undertake the work would probably cost around $45,000.

Discussing the $1 price, he said, "I've wanted to do this for years. A property will always find its true market value unless you overprice it. This is a chance to show that."