'World With Us, Victory Will Be Ours': Ukraine President As Russia Moves In

As Russian forces moved towards Kyiv, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the draft resolution condemning the country's invasion was co-sponsored by an "unprecedented" number of United Nations Member States.

"As Russia continues to attack Kyiv, the draft resolution is co-sponsored by an unprecedented number of UN Member States. This proves: the world is with us, the truth is with us, the victory will be ours!." he tweeted.

Earlier, Zelensky said Russian troops would attempt to take the capital city Kyiv during the night.

"I have to say absolutely openly. This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack," Zelensky said in a video address to the nation.

"Special attention on Kyiv -- we cannot lose the capital," he added in the clip released by the presidency.

"I am turning to our defenders, male and female, on all fronts: this night the enemy will use all the forces it has to crush our defence in a treacherous, harsh and inhumane way," he said.

"Tonight they will attempt a storming," he added, in an apparent reference to the capital Kyiv.

Zelensky said that on Friday he spoke to many Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and US President Joe Biden.

"We have agreed on more aid, more support, significant support for our state," he said. "Our main aim is to end this carnage."

Western capitals have imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow and personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine that has claimed dozens of lives and displaced tens of thousands of people.

In a self-shot video he released on Friday, the Ukrainian President vowed alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion.

"We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way," Zelensky said, standing outside the presidency building.