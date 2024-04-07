World War II Bunkers, Trenches Unearthed During Nature Restoration Project In Germany

These hidden remains were built by the German army during the war

A Belgian nature restoration project has stumbled upon a surprising discovery! While removing invasive plants at Director-General Willemspark in Heist, crews unearthed multiple bunkers, trenches, and other structures dating back to World War II. These hidden remains were built by the German army during the war, according to a news release from area officials.

Officials discovered hidden, single-room bunkers constructed from remarkably strong, 3-foot-thick reinforced concrete. These underground spaces remain fully intact and are accessible through a roof entrance. A photo reveals a somewhat neglected interior.

In addition to the bunkers, the excavation unearthed two brick trenches, a remnant of a concrete track likely used to transport wartime supplies and soldiers, and even a water well. The process also revealed massive piles of rubble containing a fascinating glimpse into the past: everyday items like utensils and ammunition.

"These ruins aptly illustrate the previous frantic attempts to completely erase the park's war history," officials said in the news release. "The lighter structures were demolished and reduced to rubble, while heavier bunkers were covered with a layer of soil and hidden as if they had never existed."

Officials believe there are likely more wartime structures hidden elsewhere in the park, beyond the areas explored in this restoration project.

Officials stated that archaeologists from the nation's heritage agency were present on-site to oversee the restoration efforts. They mentioned that as discoveries were uncovered, they meticulously documented and mapped each finding. However, once the remains were thoroughly examined, they were subsequently reburied under a layer of sand.

"No one disputes that war remains have a heritage value, but this does not mean that every brick from the war must necessarily be preserved," officials said. The sand will preserve the remains for the future, according to the news release.