World Turtle Day 2022: All You Need To Know

World Turtle Day 2022: World Turtle Day is celebrated on May 23.

Tortoises and turtles play an important role in the ecological design of Earth. These reptiles are known to survive and thrive across a range of diverse habitats around the globe. In order to acknowledge the importance of these creatures on Earth, World Turtle Day is celebrated on May 23.

World Turtle Day Theme

This year's theme for World Turtle Day is “Shellebrate”. The theme asks “everyone to Love and Save Turtles”.

World Turtle Day History

There wouldn't have been any World Turtle Day if the American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) didn't start it. This nonprofit organisation was established in 1990 and it started marking World Turtle Day in 2001. This is the 22nd International World Turtle Day that they are celebrating. The organisation, founded by Susan Tellem and her husband Marshall Thompson, has rescued and re-sheltered more than 4,000 turtles and tortoises.

World Turtle Day Significance

International World Turtle Day is a time to celebrate the importance of these creatures in our environment. The aim is to raise awareness about this rapidly disappearing group of creatures.

Susan Tellem says, “Ideally, all turtles should live in the wild, but realistically this is not always possible. Too many are sold at pet stores, by street vendors, or used as prizes at carnivals and other events. Thankfully, there are many more rescues and sanctuaries now, as well as loving homes.”