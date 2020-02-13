World Radio Day: Powerful Medium For Celebrating Humanity

World Radio Day 2020: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on World Radio Day.

World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13 every year. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will celebrate the ninth edition of the World Radio Day. The proposal to celebrate World Radio Day came from Spain. The project leader of the Academia Espanola de la Radio received support and in 1946 the day of United Nations Radio was established that was proposed by the Director-General of UNESCO. In the 67th session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution was adopted for proclaiming 13 February as World Radio Day.



World Radio Day 2020 Theme

On World Radio Day 2020 (WRD 2020), UNESCO calls on radio stations to uphold diversity, both in their newsroom and on the airwaves.

This edition of World Radio Day is divided into three main sub-themes:

Adovocating for pluralism in radio, including a mix of public, private and community broadcasters.

Encouraging representation in the newsroom, with teams comprised of diverse society groups.

Promoting a diversity of editorial content and programme types reflecting the variety of the audiences.

Here is how people are celebrating World Radio Day 2020:

People on twitter are posting their messages for World Radio Day with many calling it the most powerful medium of communication and how it has plays a key role in raising awareness among the people.

It's the #WorldRadioDay today. The advent of a transistor enriched our lives as we grew up. It's been a constant companion since then for news, views and music.

The Coming in of FMs gives innumerable choices. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/yWAC97fLgB — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 13, 2020

Greetings on the occasion of #WorldRadioDay. It is one of the most powerful medium of communication. Whether it be listening to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's Mann ki Baat or any other thing "Radio" plays a key role in communicating and connecting. pic.twitter.com/fNuEbCv0OJ — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) February 13, 2020