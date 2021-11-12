World Powers Urge Libya To Hold 'Free And Credible' Elections From Dec 24

World powers attending a conference on Libya hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Libya to hold "free" and "credible" elections from December 24, when it is already scheduled to hold presidential polls.

In a statement after the meeting in Paris attended by heads of state, government and foreign ministers, they also threatened sanctions against so-called "spoilers" who sought to impede the smooth conduct of the polls, seen as essential to Libya's future.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)