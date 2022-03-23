World Meteorological Day 2022: Why Is This Day Celebrated?

World Meteorological Day: This year's theme is "early warning and early action."

World Meteorological Day brings into focus the work our meteorologists do in studying Earth's atmosphere. This day highlights the importance of individual actions in preserving Earth's atmosphere, comprising various invisible gasses that form a “security blanket” over us against harmful rays.

Date

The day is celebrated to commemorate the coming into existence of the World Meteorological Organization on March 23, 1950.

Theme

Since 1961, the day has been celebrated with a different theme each year. For 2022, the theme is “early warning and early action.”

This year's theme turns the focus on the intense weather patterns due to climate change.

Significance

Meteorologists around the world are adapting to the challenges thrown at them by climate change. More than what the weather will be in the next 24-48 hours, people are interested in impact-based forecasts, stated the official website.

People want information about what the weather will do to save lives and livelihoods in this rapidly evolving scenario. Greater coordination between national meteorological and hydrological services, disaster management authorities and development agencies is fundamental to better prevention, preparedness and response.

The World Meteorological Day reminds planners to strive to attain that coordination as soon as possible and build a seamless response protocol.