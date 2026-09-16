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'World Is Suffering Enough': Qatar Warns Against Bab al-Mandab Closure

Qatar foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al Hashmi said closure of the southern entrance to the Red Sea would be catastrophic for the world.

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'World Is Suffering Enough': Qatar Warns Against Bab al-Mandab Closure
Qatar on Tuesday warned of dire consequences

Qatar on Tuesday warned of dire consequences if the vital Bab al-Mandab waterway were to close, after a months-long blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and recent Houthi gains on the Red Sea coast.

"The world is suffering enough with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, so we cannot also afford to add the Bab al-Mandab into that equation," Qatar foreign ministry official Ibrahim Al Hashmi told reporters.

He said a closure of the southern entrance to the Red Sea would be "catastrophic for the entire world. And we are already seeing the consequences... so Qatar is pushing for diplomacy, dialogue".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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