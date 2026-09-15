Unknown Projectile Strikes Vessel In Hormuz, UK Maritime Watchdog Says

A British marine monitor said on Tuesday it received a report of a vessel struck by an unknown projectile the day before in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Since US-Israeli attacks on Iran started the Middle East war in February, Tehran has blockaded the strait, a key shipping route for oil and gas.

UK Maritime Trade Operations said there was "no reported damage or environmental impact" from the incident, which it said took place on Monday, and that "authorities are investigating".

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