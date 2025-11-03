"Memories Of 1983, 2011": Indian-Origin CEOs On India's Women World Cup Win

The night sky over Navi Mumbai glittered brighter than ever as Team India lifted their maiden ICC Women's World Cup trophy at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a pulsating final that had fans on the edge of their seats. The historic win led to celebrations across the nation as Indian-origin business leaders and global icons joined millions in congratulating the “Women in Blue”.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on X, “Women in Blue = World Champions! Respect to South Africa for making their first-ever final. A truly historic day for women's cricket - new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born.”

Women in Blue = World Champions! ????????????



Respect to ???????? South Africa for making their first-ever final ????



A truly historic day for women's cricket—new chapters written, barriers broken, legends born. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2025

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, called them an inspiration. “That was a nail-biting women's World Cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, I'm sure it will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too,” the Indian-origin CEO wrote.

The years 1983 and 2011 saw two major moments in Indian cricket history. Cricket legend Kapil Dev's men lifted India's first-ever World Cup at Lord's in 1983, and ‘Captain cool' MS Dhoni's team reclaimed glory at home in 2011.

That was a nail biting women's world cup cricket final, memories of 1983 and 2011 indeed. Congrats to team India, am sure will inspire a whole generation. Great tournament from South Africa too! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 2, 2025

With Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain and led by stellar performances from Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Smriti Mandhana, India produced a dominant all-round display to claim their first-ever world title in women's cricket.

Batting first, India set a formidable target of 298/7, powered by Shafali Verma's 87, Deepti Sharma's 58, and solid knocks from Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34). A fluent 100-run opening stand between Mandhana and Verma laid the perfect platform.

South Africa started strong with a 50-run opening partnership between Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt, but a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur led to a collapse. Young pacer Sree Charani struck in her first over, while Shafali Verma shone with the ball, dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp in quick succession.

The night belonged to Deepti Sharma, whose brilliant 5 for 39 tore through South Africa's middle order. Despite Wolvaardt's fighting 101, the Proteas were bowled out for 246, as India sealed a 52-run victory and a historic first World Cup title.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced a Rs 51 crore reward for the team and support staff.