World Chocolate Day 2022: Date, History And Health Benefits Of Chocolate

World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7.

It's hard to live without chocolates. This sweet delight has remained everyone's favourite since childhood. Chocolates are irresistible and occupy an important place in our lives. So, to celebrate its existence, World Chocolate Day is observed on July 7.

History of chocolate:

It's hard to trace the exact origin of chocolates but researchers believe that it has a history of about 2,000 years or even more than that. The word 'chocolate' originated from the Aztec word “xocoatl," which indicates bitter drinks brewed from cocoa beans. In ancient Mesoamerica, which is present-day Mexico, people would perceive cocoa beans as “food of the Gods.”

Here are some of the health benefits of chocolate:

Reduces stress: Chocolate helps you reduce stress. It helps the body in bringing down the level of stress hormone cortisol. Also, chocolate has the ability to make one happy by releasing endorphins in the body.

Lowers the risk of heart disease: It's believed that consuming dark chocolate lowers the risk of heart diseases. Most dark chocolates are packed with flavonoids that help in maintaining one's heart health. It also prevents the issue of high blood pressure among adults.

Weight management: Although we feel that consuming chocolates means adding more calories that ultimately lead to weight gain, it's actually the opposite. Dark chocolate may aid weight loss through several mechanisms like curbing your appetite and hunger pangs.

Skin health: Many wouldn't know this but dark chocolate does make your skin look fresh and youthful if consumed in limited quantities.

Chocolates are high in antioxidants: Dark chocolate is believed to be loaded with antioxidants, which are beneficial for the body.

Dark chocolate is good for the body and you must preferably relish only that if you want to reap the health benefits. However, remember the rule of moderation. Do not overindulge in chocolates.

Happy World Chocolate Day!