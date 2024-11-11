"World Can't Talk About Resilience Unless They Talk About Dominica": PM Skerrit

Dominica, a Caribbean Island nation, has faced significant natural disasters, particularly hurricanes and tropical storms. In 2015, Tropical Storm Erica caused severe flooding, landslides and widespread destruction, leaving thousands homeless and costing the island millions in damages. In 2017, Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 hurricane, devastated Dominica, destroying nearly all infrastructure, homes and agriculture, and killed dozens. The island experienced extensive power outages, water shortages, and disruptions in healthcare and education. Dominica's economy, heavily reliant on agriculture and tourism, was severely impacted. But the island nation always showed remarkable resilience and progress - something that its Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted on Sunday.

"After Hurricane Maria, everybody said Dominica is finished and guess what today? The world cannot talk about resilience unless they talk about the Commonwealth of Dominica," he said at the Dominica Labour Party Delegates Conference in Vieille Case.

Dr Skerrit also said that the country surprised the world by rebuilding Dominica "in 24 months" as against the expected and widely publicised 20 years.

"We have tackled them head on, not with fear, but with the determination that defines us as leaders," the Dominican Prime Minister said at the conference, according to a report in WIC News.

Initiatives like climate resilience project, emergency agricultural livelihoods and housing recovery program, launched by his administration, restored hope and renewed the strength of the country.

Out of these, the housing programme is the "envy of the world", said Dr Skerrit adding that the Labour Party has always placed the people of Dominica at the centre of its policies and their journey together is far from over.

"Our work is not over. We're here today not only as a political party but as a family with deep roots in the history of our beloved Dominica. It is our shared struggle that has brought us victories. Victories that have improved the lives of our people. Our health care and education to infrastructure and social protection of the vulnerable. Our senior citizens and children," said the Prime Minister.

Dr Skerrit emphasised that Labour is an inclusive party, and all are welcome to be a part of it.