Woman Who Went On Racist, Abusive Rant Against Air India Crew Found Dead

Simone Burns was arrested and pleaded guilty to charges against her at a magistrates' court in London

The Irish woman who launched an expletive-ridden rant at Air India staff during a Mumbai-London flight in November was found dead at her home in East Sussex in England on June 1, after having apparently committed suicide, according to the Daily Mail.

Simone Burns, 50, had been sentenced to six months in jail in April for her abusive tirade and spitting at the flight attendants. She was released from prison two weeks ago.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer. I work for all you f**king people... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct?" she screamed at the staff after being refused more wine.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed the death and said it was "not being treated as suspicious".

In a mobile phone video of the outburst that had been taken by a fellow passenger, Simone Burns can be seen continuing to scream while incessantly demanding wine. "I am a human rights lawyer...an international criminal lawyer...You think I'm scared," she shouted.

"As a thumb rule, a passenger can be served 2-3 pegs of hard liquor and another 3-4 glasses of wine. Passengers in business class can get a little more. But this passenger already had four quarter bottles of wine and was insisting for more. When denied, she started shouting and abusing the crew members," an airline source was quoted by news agency PTI.

She was arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow and pleaded guilty to charges against her at a magistrates' court in London.

"You were drunk and obnoxious almost from the beginning to the end. You were abusive, contemptuous and confrontational and used appalling language," Judge Nicholas Wood said, also ordering Simone Burns to pay 300 pounds as compensation.

Simone Burns' lawyer had told the court his client, who worked with refugees around the world, was "totally ashamed of her behaviour".

With inputs from PTI

