Woman Denied More Wine Goes On Drunken Racist Rant On Air India Flight

The Irish woman was reportedly arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow.

An Irish woman let loose an expletive-riddled drunken rant on an Air India flight after the crew refused to serve her more wine. The passenger was travelling business class on a flight from Mumbai to London on Saturday.

In a video that is circulating on social media, the woman is seen shouting and using the most abusive language at the crew.

"I am a f***ing international lawyer," the woman yells at a crew member who stays calm. She also spits at the crew and directs her rage at a woman flight attendant.

The mobile phone video was apparently taken by a crew member. The woman was reportedly arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow.

She was described by the crew as very drunk when she insisted on a bottle of wine. The crew reportedly complained to the pilot and refused to serve her any more drinks.

Reports suggest she even swiped a bottle of wine from the food trolley.

"You are the captain, aren't you? You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f**king people... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct? "she screams and claps. "If I say boycott Air India, done!"

"Calm down, no touching," a crew member is heard saying.

She continues her tirade at her seat, while incessantly demanding wine. "I am a human rights lawyer...an international criminal lawyer...You think I'm scared," she shouted, as other passengers stayed quiet and unmoving.

(With inputs from ANI)