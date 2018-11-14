Woman Denied More Wine Goes On Drunken Racist Rant On Air India Flight

Highlights
- The Irish woman was travelling business class from Mumbai to London
- She also spits at crew and directs her rage at a woman flight attendant
- She was reportedly arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow
An Irish woman let loose an expletive-riddled drunken rant on an Air India flight after the crew refused to serve her more wine. The passenger was travelling business class on a flight from Mumbai to London on Saturday.
In a video that is circulating on social media, the woman is seen shouting and using the most abusive language at the crew.
"I am a f***ing international lawyer," the woman yells at a crew member who stays calm. She also spits at the crew and directs her rage at a woman flight attendant.
The mobile phone video was apparently taken by a crew member. The woman was reportedly arrested when the Air India flight landed in Heathrow.
She was described by the crew as very drunk when she insisted on a bottle of wine. The crew reportedly complained to the pilot and refused to serve her any more drinks.
Reports suggest she even swiped a bottle of wine from the food trolley.
"You are the captain, aren't you? You treat business class passengers like this? I work for all you f**king people... The f***ing Rohingyas, the f***ing people of all Asia, for you, an international criminal lawyer. Don't get any money for it by the way. But you won't give me a glass of wine, is that correct? "she screams and claps. "If I say boycott Air India, done!"
"Calm down, no touching," a crew member is heard saying.
She continues her tirade at her seat, while incessantly demanding wine. "I am a human rights lawyer...an international criminal lawyer...You think I'm scared," she shouted, as other passengers stayed quiet and unmoving.
