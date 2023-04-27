Woman Watches In Horror As Beloved Pet Killed By 'Pitbull-Like' Dog Outside Home

Rocky, a Chihuahua-Russell mix, died outside its home.

A dog owner in the UK was left devastated after her beloved pet was mauled to death by a "Pitbull-like" dog outside their home, according to the BBC. The attack took place on Monday in Camberwell, south London, when the woman stepped out of her home with her pet dog Rocky, a Chihuahua-Russell mix. The family immediately took the dog to a veterinarian, who told them Rocky had suffered a broken spine and a punctured lung, said the outlet. The dog died shortly after midnight that night.

The owner, who did not wish to be named, claims the dogs that attacked Rocky did that "without reason", leaving her per with fatal wounds.

A video posted by the woman on Instagram shows a man grabbing the "Pitbull-like dogs" by the collar and pulling them away from the scene, before walking off after the attack.

"One of the dogs moved towards Rocky and grabbed him from the back," the woman told the BBC.

She said she and her father tried to pull the dog away but it continued to viciously maul for 10-15 seconds.

"As Rocky lay on the floor bleeding, the man pulled the dog and walked away quickly," the woman said, adding, "I sat by his side and wept."

Rocky's owner approached the police with a statement and information about what happened, but claims she has not yet heard back from them.

"I just want justice for Rocky. He was more than a dog, he was the baby of our family. He was only one-and-a-half, he had so much more of his life ahead of him," she told the BBC.

She has also put out an appeal on social media to try and find the dogs and their owner to get "justice".