Woman Throws Boiling Water At Man Who Pranked Her With Smoke Bomb

The woman got angry by the prank.

A man in Russia had to face severe consequence of a prank he played at a party after an angry woman threw a pot of boiling water in his face. According to Russian outlets, the incident took place on Sunday in Chelyabinsk where some people had organised a house party. One of the attendees decided to play a prank and threw a smoke bomb inside the kitchen where a woman was cooking food. In a fit of rage, she stormed out of the smoke-filled kitchen with a pot of boiling water and splashed it onto the prankster.

Today in Russia a man threw a smoke bomb at girl as a prank, and she threw a pot of boiling water in his face. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Tl4GVRvIJ0 — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 7, 2024

The woman who punished the man was the owner of the house where it was organised, according to local outlets.

The man was rushed to hospital with burns.

Before this incident, the neighbours had already complained about the noise but the youngsters didn't listen. They then called the police who issued a fine before leaving the house.

But after receiving the report about the incident, the police reached the house again and questioned all the partygoers. The actions of the host and owner of the house is also being scrutinised, and she is expected to face criminal charges.

A video of the woman's angry reaction has gone viral on social media and users posted strong reactions.

"For those who don't know, he suffered third degree burns and is currently under intensive care in the hospital. Hopefully the woman is charged appropriately," one user commented on X.

"Pretty sure his face melted off," said another.

"And smoke bombs and smoke grenades can cause lethal fires, and lung damage, and a whole host of other things. Did she escalate it? Yeah. Was what he did harmless? No," one Reddit user said.