Woman Suspected Of Monaco Bombing Shot Dead Near Kyiv, 2 Officials Arrested

A woman wanted by international authorities for carrying out a bomb attack in Monaco has been found shot dead near Kyiv, Ukraine's security services said on Tuesday.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was shot dead when her body was found in Ukraine, police said.

She was wanted by Interpol on the charges of attempting to murder Ukraine-born tycoon Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and teenage son in a parcel bombing attack last month that rocked Monaco.

The security service, also known by its local abbreviation SBU, told media that an officer working with Ukraine military's intelligence agency confessed to shooting and killing Berezovska. He said a former law enforcement official helped him as well.

The statement by the SBU said that the officer confessed that he took the initiative out of his own will, without informing his superiors.

It said that the intelligence officer "reported the murder" during a search, without elaborating.

"He also stated that he had not informed his superiors about his contacts with Berezovska, the transfers of money to her, or any of his other actions, and that he had acted at his own discretion," police said.

The bomb attack suspect's body was found with "gunshot wounds to the head", police said.

The two men accused of killing her have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Prosecutors also said in the statement that investigators are treating the men as "individuals potentially involved in the attempted murder in Monaco", after they found Berezovska received cryptocurrency payments from them.

Authorities also released footage showing a blood-stained basement resembling a "torture chamber" that had hammers and other equipment, which they said were found during searches at the men's properties.

The Monaco bomb attack on June 29 reportedly targeted Yermolaiev, who has links to Russia. The attack injured three people, including a child, and shocked Monaco, a coastal playground for the rich and famous known for its tax-friendly incentives.

The Interpol had named Berezovska as the main suspect in the attack and named her in a Red Notice seeking her arrest on charges of attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators discovered Berezovska's body based on one suspect's testimony during the reconstruction of the crime and recovered spent pistol casings at the scene, the SBU said.

All findings in the case were provided to the Monaco authorities, police said, adding that they were continuing to identify who organised the attempted killing of the tycoon in Monaco.