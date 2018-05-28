Woman Slipped A Note To Her Dog's Vet To Escape Boyfriend, Police Say

Floyd's girlfriend refused to pursue criminal charges against him later and refused to co-operate.

Highlights Jeremy Floyd's girlfriend slipped a note to their dog's vet. "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me", it said. Floyd has an arrest record going back to 2003.

Floyd's girlfriend slipped a note to a hospital worker, in a very shaky handwriting.

They came into the DeLand Animal Hospital together: Jeremy Floyd, his girlfriend and the dog.The dog wasn't acting right, the couple told the vet. Frankly, the woman looked in worse shape.Floyd's 28-year-old girlfriend had a swollen eye, cuts all over her fingers, bruises on her arms and legs. All this was later described in a report filed by police and sheriff's deputies in DeLand, Florida. The report named the woman, too, though this newspaper will not - on account of the things she apparently went through.The woman asked to use the vet's bathroom and left Floyd waiting with the dog.When she was out of his sight, police said, she slid a torn scrap of paper to a worker behind the counter.In cramped, shaky handwriting, it read: "Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don't let him know."

The worker did as the note asked. When DeLand police officers got to the animal hospital, they said, they found Floyd with a loaded 9mm in his waistband, his girlfriend in tears.



Floyd has an arrest record going back to at least 2003: drugs, grand theft auto and more drugs. Possession of a firearm by a felon was the least of the crimes he was charged with this weekend - but the gun was enough for police to immediately detain him and get him away from the woman.

