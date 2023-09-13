Woman Sick Of Dating Apps Hits US Streets With Cardboard 'Looking For Husband' Sign

Her video has collected over 1.1 million views on Instagram.

A woman is getting a lot of attention on social media after she posted a video of herself walking around the streets of New York City with a placard that said, "Looking for a husband".

Karolina Geits, 29, is on the hunt to find the one and decided to opt for an unconventional approach. Ms Geits discussed dating apps with friends and how "difficult" it is to start relationships now, Fox News reported.

"We had a discussion with friends that dating apps [were] not working because it takes a long time to chat," she said.

Ms Geits jokingly told her friends that she would go out into the street with a sign. And she did.

In the now-viral video posted by her on Instagram, she garnered a lot of attention from the surprised onlookers. In the clip, a man can be seen smiling and waving, and another can be seen taking a picture. By the end of the video, she was swept off her feet by a man whom she says she is now in contact with, The Independent reported.

See the video here:

"These things give me so much energy and people's reactions are always positive - I love doing it," she told the media outlet.

"I do it to get out of my comfort zone - people were in shock on the street but always saying 'Go girl, find your husband'. The funniest thing is when I am doing it, I'm usually I'm holding the sign and I don't see the reactions until my videographer shows me the reactions and they're so funny," she said.

"One guy at the end saw the sign and came and picked me up - I'm now in touch with him and we're chatting with each other - we'll see what happens in the future. At the moment we are just talking," she added.

Her video has collected over 1.1 million views on Instagram. A user commented, "This just make me smile. It's funny cute."

Another user wrote, "You definitely got their attention."

The third user commented, "Hilarious but also lowkey hope this works for you lol."

This is not the first time Ms. Geits has hit the streets of New York City with her placard. Recently she posted a video while holding a sign which said she "needed money for Chanel."