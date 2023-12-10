Woman Sexually Assaulted While Trapped On London Train During 4-Hour Blackout

Hundreds were left stranded on trains for several hours by damage to overhead electric cables

A woman in London was sexually assaulted while being stranded on an Elizabeth Line train on Thursday night. According to Metro, hundreds of passengers were left stranded on trains for several hours by damage to overhead electric cables in the Ladbroke Grove area of west London at around 6.30 pm. Several people shared pictures of them sitting in darkness and lugging baggage along train tracks. Taking advantage of the situation, a man allegedly groped a woman, following which cops were called. Two people were also reportedly injured during the blackout.

Stuck on an #ElizabethLine train for 3 hours, we were promised "buses and taxis". All seemed like official protocol. After finally being let out, turned out there was no transport provided and we were stranded alone. Quite the mess.



Also told of arrests for "sexual touching" :/ pic.twitter.com/3F4YoaFCQE — Jacek Broniszewski (@jacekbroni) December 8, 2023

A power cut on the Elizabeth Line has left passengers stranded on the train for over two hours between Paddington and Acton Station pic.twitter.com/mHjg8YEet6 — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) December 7, 2023

A fellow passenger recounted the experience saying, ''Something upsetting happened after the lights went off, I don't know who it was but a girl cried out in my carriage 'oh my god why are you touching me' and a man groped her. A guy then came to her defence and was shouting at the alleged groper. I couldn't see or hear a lot of it though. I just thought 'doesn't that sum up dodgy men' that of course the moment the lights turn off a guy thinks 'I'm gonna grope this girl in front of me'.''

The British Transport police confirmed the incident and said a man had been arrested. However, he was later released pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson said, ''While responding to the incident at Paddington station on 7 December officers on scene were made aware of reports of a sexual assault. The assault was reported to have taken place on the Elizabeth line at around 8.30 pm. A man was arrested and later released. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.''

An officer said, ''We haven't just left you, I appreciate that's… unfortunately we've had a few incidents. We've had one arrest for sexual touching and things like that. So things have taken longer than possibly what they should have done because someone decided that they wanted to touch someone up.''

Singer James Blunt also claimed to have been caught up in the chaos. He wrote on X, ''Been stuck somewhere outside Paddington for close to 4 hours now. Out of peanuts and wine.''

Engineers worked through the night to get two of the four lines serving Paddington open for electric trains.