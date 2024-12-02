Woman Searching For Her Birth Parents Discovers Father In Facebook Friends List

An adopted woman in Georgia received the surprise of a lifetime after she found she had been Facebook friends with her birth father all these years. Tamuna Museridze made the astonishing discovery while she was on a mission to find her birth parents, according to a report in BBC. Ms Museridze's search started in 2016 after the woman who raised her died. While clearing out the house, she found her birth certificate but noticed that it had the wrong birth date, leading to suspicion that she may have been adopted.

After doing some digging, Ms Museridze set up a Facebook group called Vedzeb, or I'm Searching, hoping to reconcile with her birth parents. It wasn't up until this year that she received a message from a woman in rural Georgia, claiming that her aunt had concealed a pregnancy in Tbilisi in September 1984, which matched the time around Ms Museridze's birthdate.

After some correspondence, the unnamed woman agreed to take a DNA test. While waiting for the tests, Ms Museridze decided to call her mother.

"She started screaming, shouting - she said she hadn't given birth to a child. She didn't want anything to do with me," Ms Museridze told the publication about her first interaction with her mother.

"I was ready for anything, but her reaction was beyond anything I could imagine."

The epilogue

A week later, the DNA test arrived, confirming that Ms Museridze and the woman on Facebook were indeed cousins. With the hard evidence by her side, Ms Museridze confronted her mother again and convinced her to acknowledge the truth. She also got her to reveal the name of the father. It was a man called Gurgen Khorava.

"The first two months were shocking, I couldn't believe these things were happening to me. I couldn't believe I had found them," Ms Museridze said.

Once Ms Museridze had Mr Khorava's name, she quickly tracked him down on Facebook. It turned out that he had been following her story on social media with the pair being friends for three years.

"[He had] been in my friend list for three years. He didn't even know my birth mother had been pregnant. It was a huge surprise for him," she added.

The father-daughter duo soon met in Mr Khorava's hometown where Ms Museridze was introduced to her cousins and half-siblings. She said out of all of her father's children, she looked the most like him.

Ms Museridze also found that her mother was ashamed of having a child out of wedlock. She hid her pregnancy and eventually travelled to a nearby city to have the baby in secret.