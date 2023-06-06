Woman Sat On Toilet And Her Knee Bones Shattered. A Shocking Diagnosis Followed

Bethany Eason started experiencing pain when she was 19.

A 26-year-old woman has shared her shocking diagnosis after he knees fractured while sitting on the toilet at her home. According to a New York Post report, Bethany Eason from England started experiencing knee pain seven years ago (when she was 19) and visited a doctor. She was advised to get an X-ray done. After looking at the image, the doctor told her there was "something there" and referred Ms Eason to a therapist for treatment, the outlet further said.

But in February 2017, she experienced extreme pain in her left leg while walking up the stairs to get to her bedroom. So, she sat on the toilet seat and that's when her knee bone fractured.

When he went to the hospital, Ms Eason was told it happened a giant cell tumour in her knee, which had weakened the bones and surrounding soft tissue.

She had just come back from college when the shocking incident took place and Ms Eason never imagined the diagnosis would be earth shattering.

The doctors told Ms Eason that she would have to undergo both a knee and thighbone replacement because of the tumour.

"I was heartbroken - I used to dance, run and swim and thought I would never be able to do those things again. At that moment in time you don't see a way out - I was told when I had surgery that 99 per cent of patients wouldn't have full mobility after surgery," she was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Doctors also said she would have to learn to walk again and that she may never wear heels again.

Ms Eason now urges others to take aches and pain seriously. Tumours like these, which she said was "one in a million", mostly occur in long bones of the arms and legs, grow quickly and damage the affected bones while spreading to nearby oft tissues.

