Woman With Gun Opened Fire At YouTube HQ, Wounding Several Before Killing Herself, Officials Said

Share EMAIL PRINT YouTube headquarters shooting: Police officers rush in to secure the building (AFP) San Bruno, California: A woman with a gun opened fire Tuesday at YouTube's headquarters, shooting three other people and then turning the handgun on herself and committing suicide in an outburst of violence that sent terrified employees fleeing to the streets, officials said.



The violence began at about 12:45 p.m. in a courtyard outside the company's headquarters, which is just south of San Francisco. Witnesses described seeing a woman shooting a gun in a courtyard as others ran for their lives.



Todd Sherman, a product manager at the company, said he was in a meeting when the sound of people running through the building rumbled into the room.



As he headed towards the building's exit with a group of fleeing people, someone told him there was a shooter.



"At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter," he wrote on Twitter. "I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs."



Police found one gunshot victim near the entrance of the building, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.



Two injured women ran across the street and took shelter in a restaurant, officials said. And a fourth person injured an ankle while fleeing but was not injured by gun fire, officials said.



One of the injured women had a bullet wound in her leg. Michael Finney, a worker at a nearby Carl's Jr. told reporters that he fashioned a bungee cord into a tourniquet, and helped the woman until she was taken to an area hospital.



The shooter was not immediately identified, nor were the victims. San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said a 36-year-old man was in critical condition, while two other women also were being treated for injuries. One of the women was in critical condition, while the other was in fair condition, a hospital official said.

A police officer looks for the suspect at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California (AFP)



Employees described a chaotic scene inside the corporate offices when the gunshots rang out, and some fled while others hid.



Many were initially stunned. Some reported hearing fire alarms. Others said they thought the loud bangs they heard came from people moving equipment.



Dianna Arnspiger told the Associated Press that the shooter wore glasses and a scarf, and was using a "big huge pistol."



"It was a woman and she was firing her gun. And I just said, 'Shooter,' and everybody started running," Arnspiger said.



She hid in a conference room before leaving the building.



Vadim Lavrusik, who works on the company's product team, tweeted after barricading himself in a room with some co-workers in the moments after the shooting.



Software engineer Zach Vorhies said he left the building on his skateboard and heard a commotion in a building courtyard: someone was shouting "Come and get me!" Nearby he saw a man lying on his back with a blood stain soaking through his shirt on his stomach.



"I didn't understand what was going on until police came in the door," he said. "And then I got out of there."

The YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, where a woman shot at three people before killing herself



After the incident, President Donald Trump praised the quick response: "Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."



YouTube, San Bruno's biggest employer, has been in the process of expanding its space in the office park for years.



Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a written statement he was "grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes."



"I know a lot of you are in shock right now," he said. "Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy."



Most acts of mass violence are carried out by men, and female active shooters are rare. An FBI report of active shooter incidents nationwide between 2000 and 2013 examined 160 such attacks and found that just six involved female shooters.



The most well-known mass shooting in recent memory involving a female attacker occurred in 2015 in San Bernardino, California, about 430 miles southeast of YouTube's offices. A husband and wife who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State gunned down 14 people at an office holiday party before they fled and were killed by police.



---



The Washington Post's Drew Harwell and Mark Berman contributed to this report.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



