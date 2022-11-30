Woman 'Internally Decapitated' After Being Hit By Ceiling Fan Makes Miraculous Recovery

She was saved following 130,000 pound sterling contribution from an anonymous benefactor.

A woman in Worcestershire, England, is able to walk again after a life-saving surgery following freak accident at her home. Rachel Pighills, 36, was left wheelchair-bound with the constant risk of being "internally decapitated" after hitting her head ion a ceiling fan while moving the house in 2018, according to Metro. One of the blades of the fan hit the back of her head causing her brain to sink into her brain - a rare condition called atlantoaxial instability. She was using a neck brace after the accident and was unable to move, the outlet further said.

But she was saved following 130,000 pound sterling (Rs 1.27 crore) contribution from an anonymous benefactor towards her care. For first time in four years, she was able to walk unaided without a neck brace, Metro said in its report.

Ms Pighills' husband Guy raised 350,000 pound sterling to buy a second hand ambulance to take her to Barcelona for pioneering treatment. Ms Pighills underwent a 13-hour surgery at Teknon hospital where Spanish doctors inserted metal rods into her spine and reset her skull and brain stem.

Mr Pighills wrote about the traumatic experience on his Facebook page. "I can't even begin to explain how difficult it is to witness this. I always knew this was going to be the toughest battle Rachel and I could ever imagine to fight through, but no amount of preparation could make me expect this," he said.

After the successful surgery in May, they drove back to their home in Worcestershire. Six months later, Ms Pighills' condition has improved and she can move around without the wheelchair.

The family has now set up a crowdfunding page to raise money to pay back the 130,000 pound sterling loan.