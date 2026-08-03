Woman In US Rescued After Being Found Trapped Under Rocks In Kern River

A dramatic rescue unfolded after a woman became trapped beneath rocks in the fast-flowing Kern River. Emergency crews worked together to locate her and pull her to safety after she was found clinging to rocks in the cold water, reported People.

According to officials, the woman was clinging to the underside of a rock while partially submerged in the swift, cold water.

Video footage shared by the Kern County Sheriff's Office showed an officer aboard Air 1 guiding rescue teams on the ground to the woman's location. The officer said he would direct the crews exactly to where the woman was from above. He added that she was tucked underneath rocks and that nobody would be able to see her until they were right on top of her.

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Once firefighters on the ground spotted the woman, a crew member threw her a life jacket. She managed to put it on while continuing to cling to the rocks.

Rescue personnel then threw her a ring buoy attached to a rope and safely pulled her out of the river.

Officials said the woman was successfully rescued and handed over to emergency medical personnel for evaluation.

Following the rescue, officials warned the public that the Kern River is extremely dangerous, even for experienced swimmers.

The sheriff's office said the river's strong currents, cold water temperatures, and submerged hazards can quickly overwhelm people. Officials urged visitors to exercise extreme caution and always wear a properly fitted life jacket when spending time near or in the river.