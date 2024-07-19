Woman In Taiwan Makes Daughter Walk Barefoot On Hot Pavement, Internet Outraged

The case has now been reported to the Hsinchu County Social Affairs Department

Parents discipline their children and teach them important life values in a variety of ways. However, a woman in Taiwan went to extremes by making her six-year-old daughter walk barefoot on hot pavement as a form of punishment. According to the South China Morning Post, the incident happened on July 14 in Hsinchu City, northern Taiwan, when the temperature reached 34 degrees Celsius.

Notably, the woman was angry at her daughter for losing her shoes. Instead of buying her new footwear, she forced the girl to walk barefoot on the scorching asphalt road for at least 20 minutes. The little girl cried out while walking on the hot pavement, saying: ''Mum, it's so hot, my feet hurt so much.'' She was seen jumping to keep her feet off the hot pavement, but her mother continued to drag her along.

A woman who witnessed the incident asked the mother why the girl was not wearing shoes, to which she replied, ''The child lost it herself and I don't have money to buy her shoes.''

''Isn't this too cruel? What you are doing is child abuse,'' the passer-by said.

''Go ahead and call the police if you want,'' the girl's mother shouted back.

The concerned woman also offered to buy shoes for the child, but the mother refused. She then followed the mother-daughter duo for 20 minutes and then called the police. After receiving a report from the passerby, the local government sent social workers to the woman's home to investigate. They found blisters and burns on the girl's feet and took her to the hospital.

The case has now been reported to the Hsinchu County Social Affairs Department and will be investigated for potential abuse. If it is determined to be an isolated incident, the mother will be required to attend parent-child education courses. However, if regular abuse is found, the Social Affairs Department will intervene.

Another commented, ''I hope social organisations can protect this little girl. The mother needs education. She does not know how to love her child.''

Another commented, ''I hope social organisations can protect this little girl. The mother needs education. She does not know how to love her child.''