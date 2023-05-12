Woman In Chicago Attacks 5 With Baseball Bat, Arrested

One of the women was pushing her baby in a stroller when she was attacked.

A woman in Chicago has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after attacking at least five people, including a mother pushing her baby in a stroller, according to CBS News. The unprovoked baseball bat attacks took place between May 7 and 9, said the police after charging 26-year-old Denise Solorzano. All the attacks took place in public places and videos of some of them have appeared on social media where the woman has been slammed. The victims were unknown to Solorzano, the police added.

There's been numerous random bat attacks by someone in a white sedan around the Ravenswood Manor/Albany Park area.



Victims include a woman walking a dog and a woman with a baby.



The attacks are reportedly unprovoked and random. None of the victims claim to know the offender.… pic.twitter.com/gMDCP2JKAa — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 9, 2023

At least five of attack victims were women between the ages of 19 and 34, according to a press release from the Chicago Police Department.

The attacks took place during the daytime. CBS News, quoting the victims, said that Solorzano approached the women in a white car between 11:27 am and 3:46 pm.

One of the victims told NBC Chicago that Solorzano pulled her to the ground by her ponytail.

"I took a step forward and she pulled me down by my ponytail to the ground," said the woman. "She ripped my shirt and scratched the right side of my neck. Then she left," she added.

The victim recalled that she began to walk back around the school to get away from the scene, but Solorzano approached for the second time.

"She stopped and got out of her car again and came towards me. And she was like 'I'm not done with you'," said the woman.

While other women refused medical care, one woman was hospitalised and initially reported to be in good condition.

At a court appearance on Thursday, Solorzano was ordered held on $800,000 bond, NBC Chicago reported.

Her lawyer said she has no criminal history, according to the station.