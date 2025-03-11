Woman Guard Accused Of Sexually Abusing "Suitcase Killer", Other Inmates

A former female federal prison guard has been accused of sexually abusing four inmates, including "Suitcase Killer" Heather Mack, at Chicago's Metropolitan Corrections Centre (MCC).

On March 6, Correctional Officer Brittany Hall was charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward in custody and three counts of abusive sexual contact, NBC News reported.

Heather Mack was held at MCC from November 2021 until September 2024. Brittany Hall, 31, was also employed there at the time. Mack was then moved to a West Virginia penitentiary facility. She is serving a 26-year sentence for plotting the murder of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in 2014 at an Indonesian resort with the help of her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer.

The US Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois stated that Hall's three counts of abusive sexual contact carry a maximum sentence of two years in federal prison and each of five counts of sexual abuse of a ward carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.

The 31-year-old was assigned to the women's unit on the 12th floor of the MCC, which mainly holds prisoners awaiting trial. She sexually abused four women -- some more than once -- detained at the facility.

The court filings said that Hall reportedly "made sexual contact" with inmates on several occasions in December 2023. Sexual contact between correctional personnel and inmates is prohibited by federal law.

Hall entered a not-guilty plea to the charges, which carry a possible term of more than 80 years, after resigning from the US Bureau of Prisons in 2024.

In a separate instance, a female prison guard in the UK was charged in 2024 after a social media video reportedly depicting her having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth jail, was found.

The 30-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu of Fulham, west London, was accused of misconduct in public office.