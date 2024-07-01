UK Woman Prison Officer Charged After Sex Video With Inmate Goes Viral

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation on Friday after the video.

A woman prison officer in the UK has been charged following the discovery of a social media video allegedly showing her having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth, a prison in southwest London, a report said.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, from Fulham, west London, faces charges of misconduct in public office. She is scheduled to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation on Friday after the video, allegedly filmed within the prison, surfaced online. The footage reportedly shows the officer initially in full uniform before engaging in the alleged act.

HMP Wandsworth, a Victorian-era prison built in 1851, has been grappling with severe overcrowding and deteriorating conditions. Recent inspections revealed troubling issues, including rampant violence, vermin, and severe staffing challenges. The facility, designed for significantly fewer inmates, currently operates at 163 per cent of its intended capacity, housing over 1,500 prisoners.

The situation at the prison has prompted urgent calls for reform. In May, Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor issued an "urgent notification" to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, highlighting the dire state of the prison and the need for immediate improvements. Taylor's report described the prison's wings as "chaotic" and noted the inability of staff to manage or account for prisoners effectively. This led to the resignation of the prison's governor, Katie Price, amid the inspection.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard confirmed the ongoing investigation. "Staff corruption is not tolerated, and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police," said a Prison Service representative. They refrained from further comments due to the active investigation.

