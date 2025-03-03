Woman From UP, On Death Row For Killing A Child, Executed In UAE

The Indian woman, Shahzadi Khan, who was facing a death sentence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has been executed, the Foreign Ministry informed the Delhi High Court on Monday. Thirty-three-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district was facing execution in Abu Dhabi over an allegation of killing a four-month-old child.

Shehzadi Khan was executed on February 15, 2025, in accordance with the laws and regulations of UAE, the Foreign Minister told the court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said the Indian embassy in UAE received an official communication about Khan's execution from the government on February 28.

"Authorities are extending all possible assistance and that her cremation is scheduled for March 5, 2025," he added.

This came after Khan's father approached the court seeking to access information regarding the exact current legal status and well-being of his daughter.

Following the Ministry's submissions, the court disposed of the plea calling it a "sad and unfortunate" incident.