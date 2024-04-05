Woman Finds Her Deepfake Pics On Porn Site - Her Best Friend Was Behind It

The woman said she felt her "whole world fall away".

A woman in the UK has described the moment she found out who had been creating her deepfake pornographic photos. She spoke to the BBC and the outlet did not reveal her real identity. The woman said she was sent a link to a porn website from an anonymous email account. When she clicked on the link, she saw mocked-up images and a video of her appearing to have sex with various men. They had been fabricated using the modern artificial intelligence (AI) drive n technology.

"I was screaming and crying and violently scrolling through my phone to work out what I was reading and what I was looking at. I knew that this could genuinely ruin my life," the woman told the BBC.

Deepfaking is a process, which involves projecting a person's face onto someone else's using computer editing software. It can often result in convincing, life-like clips that are then used to spread disinformation or malicious content.

The person who had posted the deepfake images on the website asked other users to make fake pornography of her. In exchange for the fakes, the user offered to share more photos of the woman and details about her.

Scrolling through the website, she felt her "whole world fall away".

The incident happened in 2021 and the woman faced online harassment for years at the hands of strangers online. Her picture was used on several social media platform, including Reddit.

Along with her friend, the woman decided to compile a list of men who could have been responsible for spreading her deepfake pictures. And one particular picture caught her attention and she made a horrible realisation.

The photo had an image of King's College, Cambridge. She clearly remembered it being taken and sharing it with only one person - her best friend Alex Woolf.

Woolf went on to get a double first in music from Cambridge University and won BBC Young Composer of the Year 2012, as well as appearing on Mastermind in 2021.

They had bonded over their love of music in their teens, and she said she had always known him as a person who was sympathetic to struggles faced by women online.

It was Woolf who had been offering to share more original pictures of the woman in exchange for them being turned into deepfakes.

"He knew the impact that it was having on my life so profoundly. And yet he still did it," she said while speaking to the BBC.

In August 2021, Woolf was convicted of taking photos of 15 women from social media and uploading them to pornographic websites. He was given a 20-week prison sentence, and ordered to pay each of his victims 100 pounds as compensation.

Woolf told the BBC he is "utterly ashamed" of the behaviour which led to his conviction and he is "deeply sorry" for his actions.

"There are no excuses for what I did, nor can I adequately explain why I acted on these impulses so despicably at that time," he said.

For Jodie, finding out what her friend had done was the "ultimate betrayal and humiliation".