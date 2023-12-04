Woman Discovers Blood Stains On Canada Flight, Crew Asks Her To Clean It

The woman was travelling on Canada-based Air Transat flight.

In a shocking incident, a passenger on board a Canada-based Air Transat flight discovered blood stains on the seat in front of her. The woman took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her harrowing experience. When she called the cabin crew to inform them about the same, one of them provided her disinfectant wipes and asked her to clean up the blood with her own hands, Birgit Umaigba Omoruyi said.

"Dear @airtransat What more can I say? As if it was not enough to find fresh blood on the seat in front of me, one of your flight attendants provided me with disinfectant wipes to wipe it off with my bare hands. Thank God for common sense, I asked for gloves and wiped the blood off as told," she said on the microblogging platform.

She added, "Next time, feel free to call on me to help you clean the entire plane so this never happens again. Goodness gracious."

Further, she stated that after waiting for three hours for the flight to take off, a flight attendant shouted at an elderly woman who wanted to use the washroom. "Then, after waiting 3 hours inside the plane for the flight to take off, one of your staff was busy yelling at a Black elderly woman who asked to use the washroom just before the final announcement that the 3hr long hydraulic problem had been fixed. It was so disgusting to watch," the nurse added.

"I hope you do better for the very people enriching your business," Ms Omoruyi said.

Since being shared, her post has amassed a lot of attention from social media users.

"She told you to do it...?! Unbelievable. Also, gross that after a global pandemic the trays aren't getting wiped-at all-clearly," said a user.

"That's concerning, you shouldn't have to do that! Air Transat needs to do better," commented a person.

A third user added, "We really need to bring in cleaning regulations on planes, they don't get cleaned between flights at all anymore, they don't even get aired out, and the air doesn't get filtered to the extent that they claim."

A user added, "Back in the day my aunt worked for Delta.She was cleaning staff. They decided to discontinue this because there was no time between flights anymore. Disgusting that we get to sit in a damn petri dish because they want to cram as many flights in as they can. Airline industry grr."

In July, a passenger on board an Air France plane was left terrified after he spotted a carpet soaked in blood. Habib Battah took to X to share details about the distressing incident that occurred during his flight from Paris to Toronto. Mr Battah shared that he came across a blood-soaked carpet on the plane and had to clean his belongings as it was soaked in it. He explained that he noticed a stain on the floor and it emitted a foul smell. He reached out to airline staff for assistance and they provided him with a few wipes to clean it off and he soon realised that the substance was blood.