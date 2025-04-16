Woman Dies, Another Critical After Nitrogen Leak At Paris Gym

Authorities in Paris have launched an investigation after a 29-year-old woman died and another was left critically ill during a cryotherapy session at a gym in the city, The Guardian reported.

The tragic incident occurred at the On Air gym in east-central Paris on Monday evening, after a suspected nitrogen leak from a cryotherapy chamber that had reportedly been repaired earlier that day. The gas, which is both colourless and odourless, is commonly used to achieve ultra-low temperatures in cryotherapy treatments.

According to police sources cited by The Guardian, emergency services found both women, the dead and a 34-year-old survivor, in cardiorespiratory arrest upon arrival. The younger woman was an employee at the gym. Three individuals who tried to assist them were also taken to the hospital, and around 150 people were evacuated from the premises as a precaution.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that police and workplace inspectors are investigating the cause of death and injuries. "An autopsy and toxicology tests will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death," a spokesperson said.

Cryotherapy, which involves exposing the body to extremely low temperatures ranging from -110 degree C to -140 degree C, is often used by professional athletes to reduce muscle soreness, inflammation, and accelerate recovery. However, experts have cautioned that the therapy comes with risks, especially when safety protocols are not strictly followed.

The European Industrial Gases Association had issued warnings in 2018 about the potential dangers of nitrogen use in cryotherapy chambers, citing the risk of oxygen depletion and possible asphyxiation. A similar tragedy occurred in 2015, when a 24-year-old woman in Las Vegas died after being trapped in a cryotherapy chamber post working hours.

While whole-body cryotherapy has grown in popularity in wellness circles, institutions like the Mayo Clinic have advised caution, stating that evidence supporting its benefits remains limited.

