Woman Confuses Brake And Accelerator, Crashes Car Into Pool With Child Inside

A quiet evening at a local swimming pool in southern France turned frightening when a car suddenly crashed into the water. A woman lost control of her vehicle and drove straight into an indoor pool, with her young daughter still inside the car, reported People.com.

The accident took place on Thursday, December 11, at the Paul-Eluard Municipal Swimming Pool in La Ciotat. A 38-year-old woman was driving in the parking area when the vehicle smashed through a glass wall and plunged directly into the indoor swimming pool.

According to the Local authorities, the woman may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The accident occurred around 9 pm.

Two lifeguards were on duty at the swimming pool at the time of the incident. Together with another person present, they immediately began rescue operations.

The lifeguards immediately jumped into the water and rescued the woman and her 5-year-old daughter trapped in the car. Officials reported that both are safe and no one was seriously injured.

The fire department, national police, and municipal police quickly arrived at the scene to secure the scene.

Following the accident, the city administration said the swimming pool would be closed for a few weeks until the vehicle was removed and repairs were completed.

The woman and her daughter were taken to a nearby hospital. They were not injured, but both were in shock after the accident.