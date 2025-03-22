Woman Chases Man Wearing 'MAGA' Hat, Calls Him 'Racist' In New York, Then Falls On Face

A heated conversation on a New York subway took an unexpected turn after a woman who called a man "racist" for wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat fell flat on her face.

The incident occurred when the two were arguing over an unknown issue. During the exchange, the young man said, "I am highly educated." The woman mocked and replied, "Oh! Are you? Is that why you're wearing a hat?" She then accused him of being a "racist."

Other passengers intervened to support the man and accused the woman of being at fault. The man sarcastically said, "Oh, I'm racist because I'm wearing a hat?" before removing it casually. As the station came, the man stepped off the train, but the woman lunged after him to grab his hat.

As she ran towards him, she lost her balance and fell flat on her face, eliciting a huge laughter among fellow passengers. Another man, who accompanied the MAGA hat-wearer, stuck his tongue out at the woman before the two ran off.

The video has been shared by an X user, Collin Rugg, calling the incident an "instant karma."

Social media users were quick to react to the viral video.

One user commented, "Bro's buddy even went back to humiliate after the fall."

Another commented, "I hate Trump and MAGA politicians but it's a mistake to attack fellow citizens for their politics. Not okay. A big issue with today's far left."

A third user wrote, "So a White Democrat is calling a Brown Republican a racist? Is this really the state of politics in 2025?"

"Instant Karma can often be the most satisfying," wrote another user.

MAGA is an abbreviation for Make America Great Again. It became a widely recognised symbol of Donald Trump's presidential campaigns. More than a campaign slogan, it has become a symbol of political and cultural division in the US. Critics consider the caps controversial, but supporters regard them as a statement of political identity.