X User Asks PM Modi To Meet Her 101-Year-Old Grandfather In Kuwait, He Responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait today where he will meet the nation's top leadership. This will be the first visit to the Gulf nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years.

Ahead of his arrival in the country, PM Modi graciously agreed to meet 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, after a request from his granddaughter Shreya Juneja on X (formerly Twitter).

Ms Juneja's post read, “Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw's interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office.”

Prime Minister Modi's response was swift and positive, saying, “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today.”

Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today. https://t.co/xswtQ0tfSY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2024

Mangal Sain Handa has been a long-time admirer of PM Modi. In 2023, on the occasion of Handa's 100th birthday, PM Modi sent a letter to him, acknowledging his contributions to India's global engagement.

In the letter, PM Modi wrote: “It is a pleasure to learn about your 100 birthday on September 1, 2023. Greetings and heartiest congratulations to you on this occasion.” He further noted Handa's role as an IFS officer, mentioning his work in promoting India's diplomatic relations and navigating complex global issues. The Prime Minister concluded the letter with warm wishes, saying, “May you continue to be blessed with good health and well-being.”

Handa, touched by the gesture, expressed his gratitude on X, sharing the letter with the message, “My heartfelt gratitude to our hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership & continue the stride.”

My heartfelt gratitude to our hon'ble @PMOIndia @narendramodi for sending his kind wishes on my 100th birthday. It has been worth living for 100 years to witness India grow under his leadership & continue the stride pic.twitter.com/eNSEJm9yFD — Mangal Sain Handa (@MangalSainHanda) September 4, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Gulf nation at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. PM Modi will hold talks with the top Kuwaiti leadership, visit an Indian labour camp, address the Indian community, and attend the opening ceremony of the Gulf Cup football tournament.