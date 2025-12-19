Woman Arrested For Punching Planet Fitness Employee In Miami Gym

A quiet morning workout at a Miami gym turned into chaos when a woman caused a disturbance that ended in violence. Police say a video showed the woman punching a Planet Fitness employee in the face, creating fear and disorder inside the gym. The incident led to her arrest, reported NBC Miami.

According to the Miami police, the incident occurred on December 12th at a Planet Fitness gym located at 775 Southwest 8th Street in Miami.

The woman involved was 35-year-old Kiara Bryant. Witnesses told police that Bryant punched an employee in the face during a disturbance inside the gym.

Police were called to the gym around 10:11 am. after receiving reports of a woman creating the disturbance inside Planet Fitness. When police arrived, Bryant was not inside the gym.

According to police, she was in the parking lot, where she was swearing and trying to pick a fight with bystanders.

The report states that the altercation began in the locker room. A gym employee told Bryant that she could not yell loudly inside the gym. She also threatened to call the police if she didn't lower her voice or leave the gym.

At this point, Bryant approached the employee very close. The employee pushed her back twice for his own safety. Police say Bryant's behaviour remained aggressive, and she clenched her fists, clearly indicating she was in a fighting mood.

Police say Bryant then went behind the staff counter and angrily charged toward the employee. The employee jumped over the counter to escape, but Bryan continued to chase her. According to the report, Bryant eventually jumped over the counter and struck the employee in the nose several times with a closed fist.

After the attack, Bryant exited the gym and tried to escape in her car. However, bystanders stopped her and held her there until police arrived.

When Bryant was questioned by police, she admitted to approaching the employee, getting very close to her face, and being aggressive because she had been asked to maintain discipline within the gym. She also admitted to hitting the employee.

Police subsequently took Bryant into custody without further aggravation. She has been charged with two minor counts, including assault and disorderly conduct in a public place. Her bond was set at 150 dollars.

Planet Fitness stated in a statement that the safety of its employees and members is their top priority. The company clarified that violence of any kind is not tolerated at its gyms. It also stated that full cooperation was extended to local police, and the woman's membership was revoked.