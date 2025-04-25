"With You As You Hunt Down...": US Spy Chief To PM Modi On Kashmir Attack

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard assured PM Modi of support after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26. Global leaders condemned the violence, as links to Pakistan emerge. India vows to hunt down those responsible.

US' Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, paying homage to those who were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam this week. She said that America stands in solidarity with India in the wake of the "horrific Islamist terrorist attack that killed Hindus".

The US spy chief extended Washington's full support to New Delhi and told Prime Minister Modi that "We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack."

We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 25, 2025

'RELIGIOUSLY-MOTIVATED TERROR AND LINKS TO PAKISTAN'

Twenty-six people, including a foreign national, were shot dead by terrorists after they were asked to prove their allegiance to Islam. The targeted killings, which were religiously-motivated, have been condemned globally. Kashmiris protested throughout the Union Territory condemning terror and blaming Pakistan for it, while fellow Indians were equally infuriated over the cowardly act.

An investigation revealed that links to the terrorists who were involved in the attack emerged from Pakistan and areas under its illegal occupation. Pakistan-based The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba had also claimed responsibility for the attack.

India, in a statement on Wednesday, said that a top-level meeting on security chaired by the prime minister noted "the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack". The statement also said that "This attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development."

'PAKISTAN WORRIED ABOUT MILITARY ACTION'

After implementing a slew of diplomatically punishing actions against Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that India will hunt down terrorists and those who support them "to the ends of the world" and punish them "beyond their imagination". Worried over a possible military offensive, Pakistan has taken measures like closing its airspace to Indian flights and is on high alert along the border regions.

Reports also suggest that Pakistan has been carrying out round-the-clock air reconnaissance missions fearing action by India.

GLOBAL CONDEMNATION

In their phone calls and social media posts, several global leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Israel's Netanyahu, France's Macron, and Italy's Meloni have all said they support PM Modi in his efforts to punish those who are responsible for the attack.

While President Trump said he supports PM Modi's efforts following the Pahalgam terror attack and added that the "US will stand strong with India", Russian President Putin said, "We expect that the organisers and perpetrators of the terror attack will face a deserved punishment." He added that "I would like to reiterate Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

There has also been widespread condemnation from the Islamic world over the terror attack in Kashmir, with solidarity and support from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Jordan. In fact, PM Modi was in Saudi Arabia meeting the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman when Pak-based terrorists carried out the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Leaders from the UK, Australia, China, Japan, Sri Lanka and several other nations also expressed their shock over the incident and sent their condolences and support to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

