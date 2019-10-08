'Wish I Could Follow Xi Jinping's Example, Jail The Corrupt': Imran Khan

Imran Khan is on a two-day visit to Beijing. (File)

Visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he wished he could follow the example of Chinese President Xi Jinping and send 500 corrupt individuals in Pakistan to jail.

While addressing the China Council for Promotion of International Trade in Beijing during his official two-day visit, the premier said that one thing that he had learned from China was how they tackled corruption, reports Dawn news.

"One of President Xi Jinping's biggest crusade has been against corruption," he said, adding that he had heard that some 400 "ministerial-level people" had been convicted on corruption and put behind jail in the last five years in China.

"I wish I could follow President Xi's example and put 500 corrupt people in Pakistan in jail."

However, he said that processing in Pakistan was "very cumbersome" and added that corruption was one of the biggest impediments to investment in a country.

Following his address, Khan then arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing where his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang received him.

The Prime Minister is also slated to meet Xi later in the day.

Khan arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning, his third official visit to the country since taking office in August 2018.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the premier was received by China's Culture Minister Luo Shugang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan's ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi, reports Dawn.

Upon his arrival, Khan was presented with the Tri Services Static Guard by a smartly turned out contingent.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar and Chairman Board of Investment Zubair Gillani.

