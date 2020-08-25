'Wise Like An Ullu': Celebrity Trump Supporter Stirs Laughter On Twitter

Tomi Lahren prompted a laughter-riot after she termed the US president "wise like an Ullu (Owl)".

American TV host and Donald Trump-supporter Tomi Lahren prompted a laughter-riot on social media on Tuesday after she termed the US president "wise like an Ullu (Owl)" in her attempt to reach out to the Indian-origin voters in US.

"Trump 2020 is all about keeping America great, because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you say in Hindi, wise like an ullu," Ms Lahren said in a video posted on Twitter.

However, some social media users were quick to point out that "Ullu" in Hindi or Urdu refers to anything but wise.

"This is freaking brilliant. They calling Trump an ullu - which means idiot. And she's thanking them for it," a Twitter user Farooq Ahmed said.

"@TomiLahren thanks her Indian fans for supporting an ullu," twitter user Avatans Kumar said.

"Don't make America "ullu" again !" JNUSU president Aishee Ghosh tweeted.

"Lol, Tomi Lahren thanks her "fans in India" for helping make *America* great again. She says Trump is "wise like an owl," and then tries to translate the phrase, not knowing that the word owl ("ullu") is actually an insult in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu," Twitter user Arif Rafique tweeted.

Lol, Tomi Lahren thanks her “fans in India” for helping make *America* great again.



Both Republican and Democrats are trying hard to woo the influential Indian-American voters in the country.

Recently, the Trump campaign had released a video commercial that featured short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump's speeches from his February trip Ahmedabad.

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, has selected Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, a move the many believe would stem the flow of Indian-Americans towards the Republicans.

The Democratic campaign has also come out with ideas and commercials. Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez had recently addressed the community virtually, wherein he has acknowledged the key role that the Indian-Americans can play in the battleground States.

A day earlier, a Silicon Valley-based Indian-American political couple released a musical campaign video targeting Indian-Americans in the battleground states and urging them to vote for Joe Biden and his running mate Kamal Harris.