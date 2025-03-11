"Need To Go To Jail": 4-Year-Old Dials Cops After Mother Eats His Ice Cream

A four-year-old boy in Wisconsin called 911 and complained to the police that her mother "was being bad" and had to be put in jail. The boy made the complaint on March 4, the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Facebook. "On 3/4/25, Officer Gardinier and Officer Ostergaard were dispatched for a 911 hangup," the police department wrote in the post. "A little boy called 911 saying his mom was being bad and needed to go to jail."

When the officers arrived, the boy said that his mom ate his ice cream and therefore, she must be jailed.

In an audio obtained by WCAX, the boy is heard complaining about his mother's behaviour before she spoke to the dispatcher. "My mom is being bad. Come and get my mommy, come get my mommy," he told a Racine County dispatcher.

The boy's mother picked up the phone and gave an explanation as the dispatcher attempted to figure out what was happening. As the youngster grumbled in the background, the mother remarked, "I ate his ice cream so that's probably why he's calling 911."

Following the call, Mount Pleasant officers visited the family's residence to make sure it was just the ice cream heist and not an excuse for a more serious issue.

According to the police, the four-year-old told them that although he was still annoyed that his mother ate his ice cream, he did not want to see his mother being imprisoned over it.

The boy eventually agreed not to press charges, said the police, saying he only wanted some ice cream and not his mother imprisoned. Officers returned to the residence two days later along with some frozen dessert. They surprised the young boy with two scoops of ice cream with blue sprinkles on top.

"Officers responded back today to surprise him with some ice cream after he decided he didn't want mom in trouble anymore!" the Facebook statement concluded.

The department also shared an adorable picture of the young boy, who was holding two cups of blue-sprinkled ice cream, with the two officers accompanying him.