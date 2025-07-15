'Will Replace Big Politicians': Reham Khan Launches New Political Party In Pakistan

In a new development, Reham Khan, journalist and former wife of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) founder Imran Khan, has announced the launch of her own political party called Pakistan Republic Party, marking her formal entry into politics.

"I've never accepted political positions before. I joined a party once for just one person," she said in reference to her former husband. "But today, I stand on my own terms."

Khan said the party would act as the people's voice and would hold the ruling elite accountable. She added that her new party is a response to the growing dissatisfaction with the current political environment in Pakistan.

"This is not just a party, it's a movement to convert politics into service," she said addressing the press at the Karachi Press Club. "I had told the Karachi Press Club that whenever I would make an announcement, it would be from here. This place supported me in difficult times," she said.

She added, "From 2012 to 2025, the Pakistan I've witnessed still lacks clean drinking water and basic healthcare. That's not acceptable anymore."

Khan described how her new political party aims at genuine desire for change and goes beyond chasing power. "Our parliament must reflect the people. Every class should be represented by someone who actually belongs to that class," she said.

She launched a slanted critique on Pakistan's dynasty politics and said that her party was created without any external blessings. "We are not here to serve personal empires. No one in our party will contest from four constituencies at one time, and we're not here to play political games." She drew attention to how "only five families are sitting in the assemblies" and voiced her opinion on trying to change that trend by bringing service-driven leadership.

The journalist-turned-politician promised to release the manifesto of her party soon that would be rooted in constitutional values. She concluded by saying that she has come to "replace all the pig political people".

